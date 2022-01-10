Billie Eilish Defends Charlie Puth After Benny Blanco Calls Him a "F--king Loser"

Watch : Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair For Bold New Look

Billie Eilish has a few words for Benny Blanco after seeing his TikTok about Charlie Puth.

For months now, Blanco, a.k.a. Benjamin Levin, has been posting videos targeting Puth, making fun of his voice and telling him to "Shut the f--k up Charlie." After a while, the 30-year-old singer, songwriter and producer decided he "finally had to say something."

"You know, man, these videos were really funny at first," Puth said in a November video. "I don't exactly know why you've been so mean to me these past couple of months, but it does genuinely hurt my feelings. I used to look up to you, and I don't know where all this is coming from."

Still, Blanco didn't stop. "I know why I made this video because you're a f--kin' loser, Puth," the 33-year-old songwriter and producer replied. "Look at you: You sit in a room all day and make TikToks…Dude, what the hell's wrong with you? Look at your hair. It looks like you've got a toupee or a wig on or something. Get a grip and get a f--king haircut."