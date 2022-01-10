Everything You Need to Know About the Makeup Alexia Echevarria Uses on Real Housewives of Miami

We selected these products used by Alexia Echevarria because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you are not watching The Real Housewives of Miami reboot on Peacock, you are missing out. Each episode delivers and a major part of that is thanks to Alexia Echevarria. She has more going on in one episode than some reality stars go through for multiple seasons. Alexia is the moment. She is incredibly compelling to watch because she's so candid about her family's struggles. Alexia is so entertaining because she just lets the Housewife drama roll right off her shoulder, immediately responding to the shade thrown her way with ease and confidence, never sweating the small stuff.

And, of course, there's the glamour. Alexia is living a highly enviable lifestyle with the most beautiful, home, car, and clothes. That's why it was a bit surprising, yet incredibly refreshing, to see the fan favorite doing her own makeup in a recent episode. If you're wondering how Alexia always looks so beautiful, we hit pause, took screenshots, and zoomed in while she got herself glammed up to find out which products she's using.