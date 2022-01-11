What the Stars of Netflix's Cheer Are Up to Now

La'Darius Marshall

Soon after winning big at Daytona, La'Darius became a world champion when his Cheer Athletics' Wildcats from Plano, Texas, won the Senior Open Large Co-Ed division at Cheer Worlds in April 2019.

While Navarro is a two-year program and La'Darius appeared ready to move on from competitive cheerleading at the end of Cheer, coaching a young team and contemplating going into the military, the Bad Girls Club super-fan had a change of heart, returning for the 2020 season. But he did not compete when Navarro hit the mat at the 2021 Nationals. La'Darius is now working as a coach at Cheer Athletics Pensacola in Florida.

In December 2020, a cryptic Instagram message posted by La'Darius prompted concern from his fans and his teammates. "As I cross over tonight, I hope that you follow all that I have taught you in the past," La'Darius shared in a since-deleted post. "My shackles have fallen. I'm free."

He later clarified the intention behind his words in a follow-up post, which was a slideshow containing multiple images relating to spirituality.

Saying he "didn't mean to scare anyone" and that "no harm" was meant by his words, La'Darius said, "Everyone who knows me, knows that I have been on a spiritual Journey and doing a lot of shadow work with figuring out my souls purpose on this earth. Some people ask me how do I do it which is why I post about it a lot. I know my post may have come as a shock. I am in no pain only a blissful feeling of gratitude."

The lengthy statement continued, "For everyone who has changed me for the better in this life. I started my journey my first year at Navarro and ran a lot from internal trauma. When I said the 'shackles fell off' it was more of a feeling of the restraint certain things had on me in order to elevate into my higher self. When I said 'ascension' people who know about spiritual journey knows it's you moving forward and higher into your purest form of self."