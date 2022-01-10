From Arrests to Cult Accusations: All the Wildest Moments from RHOSLC Season 2 (So Far)

Watch : Jen Shah's Legal Drama Is a Reality Show in Itself

Less than two seasons in, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has already cemented itself into reality television history.

Fans eagerly awaited the show's return once news broke that one of the main cast members, Jen Shah, had been arrested for allegedly running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme (she has since plead not guilty).

And while watching Shah's legal woes play out has been entertaining to say the least—from the shocking arrest caught on camera to the continued chatter about someone tipping off the feds—there's enough additional drama each episode to rival entire seasons of other franchises (ahem, the puppygate-plagued iteration of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills).

So before season two ends, we're unpacking it all.

Below, look back at all the wild moments that have unfolded on RHOSLC thus far. Think cursed cooking classes, disastrous luncheons and a lot of talk about cults, the latter of which has been of interest since season one when viewers learned that Mary Cosby had married her step-grandfather in order to inherit a church.