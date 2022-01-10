"Devastated" Lori Loughlin Reflects on Bob Saget's "Kind Heart and Quick Wit"

As family, friends and fans mourn the loss of Bob Saget, his Full House co-star Lori Loughlin is opening up about her long-term friendship with the comedian.
The 57-year-old actress—who co-starred alongside the comedian in both Full House and Fuller House—said in a statement to E! News, "Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am. Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby."
On Jan. 9, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget was found dead inside a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Fla. He was 65 years old. At this time, the cause of death is unknown.
The two actors first starred together in the popular family-friendly sitcom—as Danny Tanner and Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, respectively—during the show's original run from 1987 to 1995. More than two decades later, the pair reprised their roles for the Netflix reboot, Fuller House, starting in 2016, with the series ending in June 2020.
In April 2019, Saget expressed his support for his co-star after she faced legal trouble following the college admissions scandal, saying in part that he "loved her" and even joked that they communicated by "carrier pigeon" since news of the scandal broke.
In May 2020, Loughlin, along with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pled guilty to allegedly paying bribes to have their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, admitted to USC as a part of the rowing team—although neither played the sport. As a result, Loughlin did not return for Fuller House's fifth season.
Following the news, Saget's other co-stars including Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen and Candace Cameron Bure paid tribute to the actor's legacy.
Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara, whose mom is the actor's ex-wife, Sherri Kramer.