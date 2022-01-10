Why There's "Zero" Chance of Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan & Christine Quinn Reconciling

Watch : "Selling Sunset's" Emma Says "ZERO" Chance On Christine Friendship

Emma Hernan is not quite sold on a reconciliation just yet.

The Selling Sunset star butt heads with cast member Christine Quinn during her first season on the hit Netflix series, and during an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop on Jan. 10, Emma admitted to coming "in hot."

"I came in like a rocket," she quipped of her Selling Sunset debut during season five. "I'm definitely enjoying it. It's been a fun ride for sure."

Yet Emma's past conflict with Christine involving a shared ex almost led Emma to turn down the show.

"That that was my hesitation, for sure, with joining," Emma admitted. "I didn't really want to have to deal with that because I've dealt with it for so long, for so many years, with such negative energy."

Emma added, "But in the same breath, it was an opportunity for me to go out there and show everything that I've accomplished on my own as a woman entrepreneur. I've worked really hard my entire life."