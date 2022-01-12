Watch Taylor Hasselhoff Friend Zone This Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Cast Member

The Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules cast is wasting no time getting to know each other.
Just take a look at this sneak peek clip of tonight's premiere. Emboldened by the free-flowing drinks, Harry James Thornton decides to entertain Taylor "Tay" Hasselhoff and Hana Giraldo's questions about who he likes and doesn't like in the house.
"I think the most similar to me are Ebie and Jasmine [Lawrence]," Harry responded. "I think they both have some level of anxiety and I think I have that problem."
Tay then asks if he likes her ("I do," Harry says), and if there's someone he doesn't like.
But before Harry can answer, Tay adds, "I know who it is. Austin [Gunn]."
"I wouldn't say I don't like him," Harry replies with a laugh.
He's not out of the hot seat quite yet, though. As Tay tells him, "I feel like, to be honest, when I first met you, I was like, love of my life."
Harry's response? "Say that again."
Instead, Tay then clarifies what she meant.
"When I met you, I felt very connected to you because I felt like you remind me of my younger brother in a weird way," she explains. "I just want to protect you."
Harry asks if that's supposed to be an insult before walking away. Granted, he's laughing the whole time, but once he gets to the confessional both, he begs the important question: "Why do blonde girls never like me?"
Watch the chaotic scene play out for yourself in the above clip.
Don't miss tonight's premiere of Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules.