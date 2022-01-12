Watch Taylor Hasselhoff Friend Zone This Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Cast Member

Watch : Taylor Hasselhoff Friend Zones Harry James Thornton!

The Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules cast is wasting no time getting to know each other.

Just take a look at this sneak peek clip of tonight's premiere. Emboldened by the free-flowing drinks, Harry James Thornton decides to entertain Taylor "Tay" Hasselhoff and Hana Giraldo's questions about who he likes and doesn't like in the house.

"I think the most similar to me are Ebie and Jasmine [Lawrence]," Harry responded. "I think they both have some level of anxiety and I think I have that problem."

Tay then asks if he likes her ("I do," Harry says), and if there's someone he doesn't like.

But before Harry can answer, Tay adds, "I know who it is. Austin [Gunn]."

"I wouldn't say I don't like him," Harry replies with a laugh.

He's not out of the hot seat quite yet, though. As Tay tells him, "I feel like, to be honest, when I first met you, I was like, love of my life."