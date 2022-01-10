Delilah Belle Hamlin and Love Island's Eyal Booker Break Up After 2 Years Together

Watch : Amelia Gray Hamlin Compares Herself to Hannah Montana

Delilah Belle Hamlin is kicking off 2022 as a single lady.

The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin has called it quits with her boyfriend of two years, Love Island star Eyal Booker, a source confirms to E! News.

While Delilah, 23, and Eyal, 26—who went public with their romance in the spring of 2019—have yet to publicly address their status, they haven't been spotted out in public together since November, around the time they attended Ivy Getty's star-studded wedding.

"Attending my first ever wedding for the beautiful @ivygetty so naturally I had to dress up," Delilah captioned a series of selfies with Eyal from the San Francisco ceremony, "but OH MY YOU LOOKED INSANE I HAD CHILLS."

It was also in November that Delilah opened up to her fans on Instagram about seeking treatment after her body became "dependent" on Xanax. At the time, Eyal was among her many supporters, writing in the comments section, "I love you & know you will get better. Day by day. So proud of you for continuing to fight xxx."