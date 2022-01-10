E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Grey's Anatomy's Fate Revealed: Find Out What's Next for the Medical Drama

Ellen Pompeo may be ready for Grey's Anatomy to end, but ABC has other plans for the Shonda Rhimes-created drama. Get the latest update here.

Watch: "Grey's Anatomy" Star Caterina Scorsone Talks Amelia & Kai's KISS

Grey's Anatomy isn't facing a code blue just yet.

On Monday, Jan. 10, ABC announced that the Shonda Rhimes-created medical drama will return for a 19th season. Per the announcement, the series, which stars Ellen Pompeo in the titular role, will explore the world of modern medicine through the eyes of its characters, both new and old.

"I couldn't be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season," Rhimes said in a statement. "This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey's Anatomy for so many years."

Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment at Walt Disney Television, expressed a similar sentiment, noting, "We have enormous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to unlock new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come."

Grey's Anatomy's Most Shocking Moments

We're sure Grey's fans are breathing a sigh of relief, as this update comes several weeks after Pompeo admitted that she was ready for the series to come to an end. In a December interview with Insider, the star of primetime's longest medical drama confessed she's "been trying to focus on convincing everybody that [Grey's Anatomy] should end."

She continued, "I feel like I'm the super naïve one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?' And everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'"

ABC

Not to mention, back in October, Pompeo also noted on Daily Pop that her husband, Chris Ivery, asked her: "Don't you think you could work a little less now. You know we haven't watched any shows. You need to work less."

Sorry, Ivery. Looks like Pompeo isn't hanging up her stethoscope anytime soon.

For an update on your other favorite TV shows, be sure to scroll through the gallery below.

Grey's Anatomy returns—after a production delay due to COVID-19—with a Station 19 crossover event on Feb. 24.

