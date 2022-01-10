Grey's Anatomy's Fate Revealed: Find Out What's Next for the Medical Drama

Watch : "Grey's Anatomy" Star Caterina Scorsone Talks Amelia & Kai's KISS

Grey's Anatomy isn't facing a code blue just yet.

On Monday, Jan. 10, ABC announced that the Shonda Rhimes-created medical drama will return for a 19th season. Per the announcement, the series, which stars Ellen Pompeo in the titular role, will explore the world of modern medicine through the eyes of its characters, both new and old.

"I couldn't be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season," Rhimes said in a statement. "This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey's Anatomy for so many years."

Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment at Walt Disney Television, expressed a similar sentiment, noting, "We have enormous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to unlock new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come."