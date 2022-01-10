Why TLC's Shauna Rae Wants the World to Be a Little Smaller

Watch : 2021 WILDEST Reality TV Moments: "KUWTK," "Real Housewives" & More

Shauna Rae has certainly come a long way.

The 22-year-old brain cancer survivor and her family have landed a new TLC reality series, I Am Shauna Rae, premiering tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 11. Standing at 3 feet, 10 inches, Shauna is often mistaken for a child, and as she explains in the docuseries trailer, she is a "woman stuck in the body of an 8-year-old."

Shauna's past rare illness affected her ability to grow, and while the series will follow her ongoing medical issues, Shauna exclusively told E! News that while her ailments may be uncommon, she is certainly not alone.

"There's not a lot of people like me but there are people out there who, like me, just feel different in any way," Shauna said. "When the trailer came out, it was kind of like I was worldwide almost overnight. People have reached out to me; I have found other people with pituitary dwarfism, and it's really not only helped me, but helped them because now we know that we're not alone."