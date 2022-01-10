The Future of Emily in Paris Revealed

It's time to break out the Champére!
Netflix announced that Emily in Paris has been renewed for seasons three and four, captioning an Instagram video, "New year, new possibilities."
The très bien news comes less than a month after the fan favorite returned for its sophomore season on Dec. 22. According to the streaming platform, the show debuted in the Global Top 10 and continues to be a hit among viewers.
Most fans have finished watching the show and are already wondering what comes next for Emily (Lily Collins), who—spoiler—was offered a new job by Sylvie, played by the iconic Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. Emily at the end of the season, telling her that if she took the role at her new marketing firm, "you'd have to stay in Paris for longer than you planned," Sylvie told the Chicago native, leaving viewers wondering what the heck is going to happen next.
But Philippine has a pretty good idea, teasing to E! News, "I think they're not gonna stop working together."
But what does that mean for Emily and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount)? Or Emily and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), for that matter? Well, Emily is unpredictable so it's anyone's guess who she will pick. And Lucien already has his predictions.
"I think Alfie gives her a great gateway to just be free and open and just to explore herself for herself without having to worry about anyone else," he said. "She can just be herself with Alfie. So if Alfie is that guy for her long-term, who knows?"
So, fans will just have to wait for season three to see what Emily ends up doing.
The first two seasons of Emily in Paris are streaming now on Netflix.