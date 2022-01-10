The Future of Emily in Paris Revealed

Watch : "Emily in Paris" Star Lily Collins Loves THIS About The Show

It's time to break out the Champére!

Netflix announced that Emily in Paris has been renewed for seasons three and four, captioning an Instagram video, "New year, new possibilities."

The très bien news comes less than a month after the fan favorite returned for its sophomore season on Dec. 22. According to the streaming platform, the show debuted in the Global Top 10 and continues to be a hit among viewers.

Most fans have finished watching the show and are already wondering what comes next for Emily (Lily Collins), who—spoiler—was offered a new job by Sylvie, played by the iconic Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. Emily at the end of the season, telling her that if she took the role at her new marketing firm, "you'd have to stay in Paris for longer than you planned," Sylvie told the Chicago native, leaving viewers wondering what the heck is going to happen next.