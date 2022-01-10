Today's Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive For COVID-19 as Hoda Kotb Returns to Studio

Watch : Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager Want More of What in 2022?

Savannah Guthrie is working from home this week.

The Today host confirmed she tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 10, joking to co-host Hoda Kotb that they are "trading places."

"I'm working from home, you're back in the studio," Savannah said. "You have a negative test for COVID, I just tested positive for COVID. So, here we go!"

Savannah added that she has some "sniffles" but is otherwise feeling good.

Hoda shared her diagnosis on Jan. 6 and has since received two negative tests. At the time of her announcement, she tweeted, "Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.. cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo."

Savannah and Hoda are the latest stars to come down with a case of the coronavirus in recent weeks. Late Night host Seth Meyers cancelled last week's shows after receiving a positive test, while the Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon shared that he tested positive over the holidays.