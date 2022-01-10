E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Today's Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive For COVID-19 as Hoda Kotb Returns to Studio

Today's Savannah Guthrie shared that she tested positive for COVID-19 as Hoda Kotb makes a swift recovery.

By Cydney Contreras Jan 10, 2022 3:02 PMTags
CelebritiesSavannah GuthrieCoronavirus
Watch: Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager Want More of What in 2022?

Savannah Guthrie is working from home this week.

The Today host confirmed she tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 10, joking to co-host Hoda Kotb that they are "trading places."

"I'm working from home, you're back in the studio," Savannah said. "You have a negative test for COVID, I just tested positive for COVID. So, here we go!"

Savannah added that she has some "sniffles" but is otherwise feeling good.

Hoda shared her diagnosis on Jan. 6 and has since received two negative tests. At the time of her announcement, she tweeted, "Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.. cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo."

Savannah and Hoda are the latest stars to come down with a case of the coronavirus in recent weeks. Late Night host Seth Meyers cancelled last week's shows after receiving a positive test, while the Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon shared that he tested positive over the holidays.

photos
Today Show Family Album

All of the hosts were fully-vaccinated and had received the booster, which they credited for their mild symptoms.

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The recent spike in coronavirus cases has prompted the postponement of numerous events, including the 2022 Grammy Awards.

On Wednesday, Jan. 5, the Recording Academy said in a statement that read in part, "After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show.... Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music's Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon." 

Additionally, numerous television shows and movies have paused production out of an abundance of caution. To see if your favorite shows have been impacted by the surge, read more here.

Trending Stories

1

Sadie Robertson Says She Got Flurona and Rats Invaded Her Home

2

Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Gets Cozy With Blake Monar on Trip

3

Kendall Jenner Addresses Criticism of Dress She Wore to Pal's Wedding

4

Golden Globe Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

5

In Honor of Bob Saget, Here Are the Lessons Danny Tanner Taught Us

Latest News

Today's Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive For COVID-19

Kendall Jenner Addresses Criticism of Dress She Wore to Pal's Wedding

Why You Need OUAI's New Melrose Place Cleanser & Body Crème

Golden Globe Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

How Bob Saget Helped Pete Davidson During "Rough" Mental Health Period

Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen & More Full House Stars Honor Bob Saget

Ulta Skincare Deals Starting at $3: Dr. Brandt, StriVectin & More