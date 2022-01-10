OUAI's New Melrose Place Cleanser & Body Crème Are the Answers to Your Winter Skin Prayers

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sometimes we wonder if OUAI is listening in on us because every time they launch a new product, it's exactly what we need in our life. And today, they once again answered our prayers with the launch of a new body cleanser and cream in the brand's iconic Melrose Place scent!
Besides making it that much harder to get out of the shower because of its intoxicating smell, the Melrose Place Cleanser will leave you feeling so fresh, so clean and so soft. It's packed with ingredients like rosehip oil and vitamins A and C, plus a gentle cleansing system and jojoba oil to aide in maximizing hydration and brightening skin.
Complimenting the cleanser is the Melrose Place Body Crème, which has nourishing cupuaçu butter, hydrating coconut oil and squalane to lock in moisture and give skin a radiant finish.
It's only been a few days since we started using the cleanser and cream, yet we've received a handful of compliments on our scent—and that's saying a lot since we're all masked up! Aside from the fragrance aspect, our skin continues to look and feel hydrated and smooth despite the dropping temperatures.
If your skin could also use some TLC, the Melrose Place Cleanser and Body Crème are now available to shop on Ouai.com! But if you have a Sephora gift card burning a hole in your pocket, set your alarms for tomorrow when it launches at the beauty retailer.
OUAI Melrose Place Body Cleanser
Lather on this cleanser and be prepared to smell like a rose garden and have baby soft skin! As mentioned before, the vegan formula is comprised of a gentle cleansing system, rosehip oil and vitamins A and C to soften and hydrate skin without leaving a residue.
OUAI Melrose Place Body Crème
After you finish your shower, make sure to lock in moisture and give your skin some extra TLC with the body cream! It's packed with cupuaçu butter, coconut oil and squalane to promote hydrated, glowing skin.
