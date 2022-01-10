Looking Back on Bob Saget's Most Memorable—and Funniest—Roles Ever

Saget had performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Jan. 8 as part of his stand-up tour. "Okay, I loved tonight's show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville," he wrote on Instagram Jan. 9 before his passing. "Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences. Thanks again to @comediantimwilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it."

He then added, "A'ight, see you in two weeks Jan. 28 & 29 @pbimprov with my brother @therealmikeyoung," he added. "And check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022 – – Goin' everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I'm addicted to this s--t. Peace out."

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his daughters, Lara Saget, Aubrey Saget and Jennifer Saget, whom he welcomed with his ex Sherri Kramer.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," his family said in a statement to E! News. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Over the years, fans watched Saget appear in a number of stand-up specials, host shows like America's Funniest Home Videos and star on sitcoms like Full House. In his memory, here's a look back at a few of his best roles.