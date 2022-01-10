Looking Back on Bob Saget's Most Memorable—and Funniest—Roles Ever

Hollywood is remembering the life and legacy of Bob Saget.
According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the actor and comedian was found dead inside a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grand Lakes in Florida on Sunday, Jan. 9. He was 65 years old.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grand Lakes for a "man down call" and responded just after 4:00 p.m. Upon their arrival, the sheriff's office continued, they found a man who was unresponsive in a hotel room.
"The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene," the sheriff's office shared in a tweet. "Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it has no information on Saget's cause of death and that the Medical Examiner's Office will ultimately determine the cause and manner of his passing.
Saget had performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Jan. 8 as part of his stand-up tour. "Okay, I loved tonight's show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville," he wrote on Instagram Jan. 9 before his passing. "Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences. Thanks again to @comediantimwilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it."
He then added, "A'ight, see you in two weeks Jan. 28 & 29 @pbimprov with my brother @therealmikeyoung," he added. "And check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022 – – Goin' everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I'm addicted to this s--t. Peace out."
Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his daughters, Lara Saget, Aubrey Saget and Jennifer Saget, whom he welcomed with his ex Sherri Kramer.
"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," his family said in a statement to E! News. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."
Over the years, fans watched Saget appear in a number of stand-up specials, host shows like America's Funniest Home Videos and star on sitcoms like Full House. In his memory, here's a look back at a few of his best roles.
TMZ was first to report the news of Saget's passing.