John Stamos "Broken" After Bob Saget's Death: "I Will Never Ever Have Another Friend Like Him"

John Stamos shared a touching tribute to Bob Saget following his longtime friend and former co-star's death at age 65.
The late comedian and actor, who played Danny Tanner on Full House and recent sequel series Fuller House, was found dead inside a hotel room in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 9. The cause of his death, which occurred during his recent standup comedy tour, was not made public.
"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," Stamos, 58, wrote on Twitter. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."
On Full House, which aired between 1987 and 1995, and Fuller House, which streamed on Netflix between 2015 and 2020, Stamos played single dad Tanner's brother-in-law, Uncle Jesse.
On the original sitcom, together with Dave Coulier's character—their roommate Uncle Joey, they all raised Tanner's three daughters, portrayed by Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and twins Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen. All but the latter two stars reprised their roles on Fuller House, which centered around Bure, Sweetin and fellow Full House alum Andrea Barber's characters.
"I don't know what to say," Bure tweeted, adding a broken heart emoji. "I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much."
Saget and Stamos have been friends for more than decades. Last August, Saget posted a birthday tribute to his pal on Instagram.
"Today is a special day. Today is the day that my brother John Stamos was born," he wrote. "To say we are like brothers is an understatement. We have been through so much together for 35 years. High, lows- The usual you go through with your closest of people in your life. But what I have to say here, is how damned lucky I am to have John in my life. He has always been there for me. Even when I could be unbearable."
He continued, "Anyone who knows him knows what a beautiful person he is. And I'm not talkin' about his gift of looks. I'm talking' about the gift of his heart. I've learned so much from John, and I am truly blessed to have this good man as my brother. He deserves the happiest birthday of birthdays. And…To celebrate him properly today, watch all ten episodes of Season One of @bigshotseries @disneyplus - It's an incredible show that he is just so great in. Or go find him right now on his dates where he's touring with Beach Boys. There is only one @johnstamos on this planet, and I am a better person because he's in my life. Happy Birthday, Dear John."
Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters—Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara—from his previous marriage to Sherri Kramer.
Saget married Rizzo in 2018 and a few Fuller House stars attended their wedding. Stamos was one of them.
After the event, he wrote on Instagram, "Sometimes in life, the least likely person that you'd think would turn out to be your lifelong friend, someone who is there for you through the ups and downs and sideways's- a brother and a confidant. Someone to laugh with and cry with, but mostly laugh with, - well Bob turned out to be all that and more."