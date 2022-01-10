John Stamos "Broken" After Bob Saget's Death: "I Will Never Ever Have Another Friend Like Him"

Watch : Bob Saget Thinks John Stamos Is an Amazing Father

John Stamos shared a touching tribute to Bob Saget following his longtime friend and former co-star's death at age 65.

The late comedian and actor, who played Danny Tanner on Full House and recent sequel series Fuller House, was found dead inside a hotel room in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 9. The cause of his death, which occurred during his recent standup comedy tour, was not made public.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," Stamos, 58, wrote on Twitter. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

On Full House, which aired between 1987 and 1995, and Fuller House, which streamed on Netflix between 2015 and 2020, Stamos played single dad Tanner's brother-in-law, Uncle Jesse.

On the original sitcom, together with Dave Coulier's character—their roommate Uncle Joey, they all raised Tanner's three daughters, portrayed by Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and twins Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen. All but the latter two stars reprised their roles on Fuller House, which centered around Bure, Sweetin and fellow Full House alum Andrea Barber's characters.