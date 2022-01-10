Bob Saget Dead at 65: Andy Cohen, Joel McHale and More Pay Tribute to Full House Star

Watch : Bob Saget Reacts to Final Season of "Fuller House"

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Bob Saget.

The actor and comedian, who was beloved for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House, passed away in a Florida hotel on Sunday, Jan. 9, authorities confirmed. He was 65.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," the Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday. "The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

As news of his death emerged, Saget's friends and fans took to social media to mourn his passing. "I am broken. I am gutted," John Stamos tweeted about his friend's death. "I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

Comedian Nikki Glaser tweeted, "I'll miss Bob Saget so much. He was as kind as he was funny."

Actor Josh Gad echoed Glaser's statement, tweeting, "There wasn't a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget. I am having trouble wrapping my head around this. I do not want to believe this. It's all too much to handle."