Mark Wahlberg Works Out With His Daughter Ella's Boyfriend

Keep your friends close and your enemies closer?

Mark Wahlberg recently brought a special guest to his workout sesh: His eldest daughter Ella Rae Wahlberg's boyfriend.

"I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girl and now, I'm working out with the boyfriend," the Fighter actor said in a Jan. 7 Instagram video. "Imagine that. Self-made."

The clip shows him inside a gym, standing next to Ella's smiling BF, with both of them wearing matching orange T-shirts bearing the name of his sports utility gear company Municipal.

"Heyyy keep 'em close," commented Mario Lopez, father of two sons and daughter. "Smart."

Mark's wife and Ella's mom, Rhea Durham, responded to the actor's post with five laughing emojis. Octavia Spencer, who starred with him in the 2018 film Instant Family, commented with four red heart emojis.

In addition to Ella, who celebrated her 18th birthday in September, the 50-year-old buff actor and Rhea, 43, are also parents to daughter Grace Margaret Wahlberg, who will turn 12 this week, and sons Michael Wahlberg, 15, and Brendan Wahlberg, 13.