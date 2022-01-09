E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Celebrating Style Icon David Bowie

In memory of the "Starman" singer, we rounded up 14 ways you can embody your inner Ziggy Stardust in 2022.

David Bowie was a style rebel ahead of his time. 

The late singer not only influenced several genres of music over the course of four decades, but his impact on fashion continues to inspire designers and trends to this day. Most importantly, Bowie's style serves as an invaluable lesson on self-expression and going against societal norms in pursuit of one's truest self.

In a 1976 Playboy interview, Bowie told Cameron Crowe, "When I go out onto a stage I try to make the performance as good and as interesting as possible, and I don't just mean singing my songs and moving off. I think if you're really going to entertain an audience then you have to look the part too." And that he did.

From colorful suits and eclectic patterns to metallic jumpsuits and platform boots, the "Space Oddity" singer planted the seeds for future generations of artists by blurring the lines between men's and women's fashion.

In memory of the style and music icon, we rounded up 14 David Bowie-inspired pieces that will help you embody your inner Ziggy Stardust and make a fashionable statement wherever you go! 

read
Why Fashionistas Everywhere Love Ciara's LITA and Human Nation Lines

Tell Me More Silver Sequin Sleeveless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Nobody rocked a statement jumpsuit better than Bowie! Make a sparkly impression at your next soirée or concert with this wide-leg jumpsuit covered in silver sequins.

$92
Lulus

Collusion Pink Striped Blazer with Belt

This striped blazer is sure to add some extra excitement to your wardrobe. 

$76
ASOS

Union Jack Flag Bomber Jacket

At the 1996 VH1 Fashion Awards, the "All the Young Dudes" artist donned a Union Jack duster and it went down in fashion history. This bomber jacket will help you rock a similar look!

$46
$41
Etsy

Cobra Silver Platform Boot

Defy gravity with these sky-high platform heels! You'll look rocker chic regardless of what you pair them with.

$170
Steve Madden

Oversized Tailored Blazer

David Bowie rocked some impressive (and colorful) suits in his lifetime. This bold oversized blazer is a great way to incorporate his style into your wardrobe.

$64
$26
Boohoo

ASOS Design Banksy x David Bowie Relaxed Revere Shirt with Pop Art Print

Embody Ziggy Stardust with this pop art short-sleeve shirt! You'll be a walking work of art.

$45
ASOS

Bowie Bolt Tee

Rep the legend on a daily basis with this cotton jersey tee! Pair it with some denim or leather pants for Bowie-inspired look.

$46
Chaser

Vans Old Skool David Bowie Aladdin Sane

Score some of the remaining pairs of Van's limited-edition David Bowie collection! This pair has the "Heroes" artist's iconic thunderbolt across the sides.

$115
StockX

ASOS Design Hi-Shine Satin Cross Wear Me Anyway Jumpsuit in Chartreuse

This satin jumpsuit makes us want to dance! It's the ultimate GNO outfit.

$68
AOS

Bowie Ziggy Stardust Life on Mars Cosplay Necktie by DoReMiSocks

If you really want to nail one of Bowie's iconic looks, pair this necktie with a powder blue suit.

$30
Etsy

Ida Tee AB x To Bowie

Pay tribute to the fashion legend with this vintage-inspired cotton tee!

$99
$74
Anine Bing

David Bowie Inspired Clutch Bag by CoutureCoCollection

Store your makeup, wallet and other on-the-go essentials in style with this sequin clutch bag!

$24
Etsy

Disco Flare Pants

Put on some Bowie music and dance your heart out while wearing these rainbow sequin pants.

$198
Free People

Ziggy Stardust Velvet Jumpsuit by woowooboutique1

If this London-made jumpsuit was in our closet, we wouldn't want to take it off! 

$177
Etsy

For more style inspiration, check out all the ways celebrities are rocking the velvet trend this season!

