Teresa Giudice Celebrates Her Eldest Daughter and "Baby" Gia's 21st Birthday

Watch : Teresa Giudice's "RHONJ" Beauty Routine: By the Numbers

Gia Giudice had an unforgettable 21st birthday thanks to her mom, Teresa Giudice.

On Saturday, Jan. 8, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star treated her "brilliant and beautiful" daughter to an entire day of festivities in Miami, Fla., which included a celebration on a yacht filled with snacks and drinks with her pals during the day and then a party at the nightclub Story Miami in the evening.

"Gia had an amazing birthday weekend in Miami with her friends," a source told E! News. "She definitely rang her 21st birthday in style."

And, because no birthday party is complete without a cake, Teresa also purchased a two-tiered, marbled chocolate and vanilla cake from Cake Lush for her eldest daughter which they enjoyed while out on the ocean.

In a clip on her Instagram Story, Gia made a point to thank the cake company for the delicious dessert, adding, "I love it so much." She also re-grammed birthday wishes from her relatives and fellow RHONJ castmates Joe and Melissa Gorga.