Teresa Giudice Celebrates Her Eldest Daughter and "Baby" Gia's 21st Birthday

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice helped her daughter Gia celebrate her 21st birthday in style by throwing her an unforgettable celebration. Find out more below.

Gia Giudice had an unforgettable 21st birthday thanks to her mom, Teresa Giudice

On Saturday, Jan. 8, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star treated her "brilliant and beautiful" daughter to an entire day of festivities in Miami, Fla., which included a celebration on a yacht filled with snacks and drinks with her pals during the day and then a party at the nightclub Story Miami in the evening. 

"Gia had an amazing birthday weekend in Miami with her friends," a source told E! News. "She definitely rang her 21st birthday in style."  

And, because no birthday party is complete without a cake, Teresa also purchased a two-tiered, marbled chocolate and vanilla cake from Cake Lush for her eldest daughter which they enjoyed while out on the ocean. 

In a clip on her Instagram Story, Gia made a point to thank the cake company for the delicious dessert, adding, "I love it so much." She also re-grammed birthday wishes from her relatives and fellow RHONJ castmates Joe and Melissa Gorga.  

Gia is the eldest of Teresa's four children—alongside sisters Gabriella, 18, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 13.

Teresa shares the kids with her ex Joe Guidice, whom she divorced in 2020. Last October, the reality star got engaged to fiancé Luis Ruelas.

While she might be the oldest, Gia is still very much a "baby" in her mom's eyes.

To commemorate her daughter's milestone birthday, Teresa posted an image of the two smiling together and shared a sweet caption detailing just how much she loves her. 

"To my brilliant and beautiful daughter on her 21st birthday. You are a rare and wonderful soul who makes the world a better place," she wrote. "Continue to be strong and never stop being YOU!! I am so proud and amazed of the woman you have become. Happy birthday baby [two heart emojis]." 

Teresa also shared an adorable video collage filled with photos of Gia growing up, set to the tune of Post Malone and Swae Lee's hit "Sunflower," and marveled at how her daughter has grown up so fast. 

"I can't believe my baby is 21, for 21 years I've had the deep joy of being your mom," she captioned the video. "You are my rock Gia, my port in the storm of life, you lead your sisters as amazing example, you impress everyone you meet with your maturity & you always make sure those around you are happy. I adore you & I can't wait to see all the successes life will bring you. Happy Birthday beautiful girl!" 

