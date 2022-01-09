Demi Lovato Debuts Head Tattoo After Completing More Treatment Amid Sobriety Journey

Watch : "The Rundown": Demi Lovato Addresses "Aliens" Rumors

The New Year means a new beginning—and new ink for Demi Lovato.

The 29-year-old pop star debuted a new tattoo on Saturday, Jan. 8, soon after it was revealed they had completed more treatment amid a long journey to sobriety and more than a week after they celebrated their first New Year's holiday since coming out as non-binary last summer.

Demi, who had showcased a fresh buzzcut just after Christmas, posted on their Instagram Story a photo of a black spider tattoo decorating the side of their head, on a newly shaved patch of skin.

After posting a plea to their hairstylist to "come fix my hair pleeeease," the singer shared a passage from the Native American folk tale Grandmother Spider Brings the Light, which read, "It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things. She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our place in this world."