E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Stassi Schroeder Celebrates Daughter's 1st Birthday With Vanderpump Rules Stars and Their Kids

It's a mini reunion! Stassi Schroeder celebrated her daughter Hartford's first birthday with a few of her Vanderpump Rules pals—and their own kids—in attendance. Find out more below.

By Emlyn Travis Jan 09, 2022 7:52 PMTags
Reality TVCelebritiesVanderpump RulesJax TaylorLala Kent
Watch: Stassi Schroeder Shows Off Her Baby Bump

It's a mini Vanderpump Rules reunion! 

On Saturday, Jan. 8, Stassi Schroeder shared a glimpse into her daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark's first birthday party on her Instagram Story.  

The lavish party was attended by her mom's reality TV star pals and their kids: Scheana Shay and 8-month-old daughter Summer, Lala Kent and 9-month-old daughter OceanBrittany Cartwright and Hartford's godmother, Katie Maloney-Schwartz.

On her Instagram Story, Brittany explained that her 8-month-old son, Cruz, was unable to attend the event due to "a cold" and instead stayed home with dad Jax Taylor

Some of the friends shared adorable photos of their kids, who frequently go on playdates, playing together at the event, while Stassi shared the present Lala got for Hartford: her first pair of hoop earrings. 

"Some birthday fun went down today," Stassi captioned a photo, which featured the birthday girl, who was born on Jan. 7 last year, dressed in an adorable tulle-covered dress and Mary Janes. 

photos
Vanderpump Rules Pregnancies

Another image shows Stassi and husband Beau Clark looking like proud parents as they watch Hartford walk toward the camera.

Instagram

The former Bravo star also gave a behind-the-scenes look at all of the adorable little decorations for her daughter's special day, which included a gallery wall full of photos of Hartford, wrapping paper with images of her on it for the presents, and a deer birthday cake.

In between all of the festivities, Stassi also shared a sweet image of herself kissing her husband and congratulating them on being parents.

"Okay but it's a celebration for us too," she captioned the pic. "One year down as parents." 

On Hartford's actual birthday, Stassi penned an emotional Instagram post to her "darling girl," calling her "the most spunky, determined, curious, bossy, bright, funny, demanding, friendly, dramatic, confident, independent, thoughtful, sweet blue-eyed baby." 

She continued, "Beaut's got main character energy for days...and she's given me the best year of my life."

Trending Stories

1

Sadie Robertson Says She Got Flurona and Rats Invaded Her Home

2

See Dakota Johnson’s Subtle Yet Chic Hairstyle Change

3

Demi Lovato Is "Doing Well" at Home After Pursuing More Treatment

4

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Responds to "Annoyed" Haters

5

Josh Duhamel Is Engaged to Audra Mari and Fergie Offers Her Congrats

Latest News

Demi Lovato Gets Head Tattoo After Completing More Treatment

Stassi Schroeder Celebrates Daughter's 1st B-Day With VR Stars

Inside Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah's "Holiday of a Lifetime" in SA

This Sculpting Body Lotion With 3.8K Sephora "Loves" is 50% Off Today

16 Things Every Grown-Up Kitchen Should Have

12 Sales It Girls Should Be Shopping Right Now

Class Is in Session: 17 Secrets About Zoey 101