Stassi Schroeder Celebrates Daughter's 1st Birthday With Vanderpump Rules Stars and Their Kids

It's a mini Vanderpump Rules reunion!
On Saturday, Jan. 8, Stassi Schroeder shared a glimpse into her daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark's first birthday party on her Instagram Story.
The lavish party was attended by her mom's reality TV star pals and their kids: Scheana Shay and 8-month-old daughter Summer, Lala Kent and 9-month-old daughter Ocean, Brittany Cartwright and Hartford's godmother, Katie Maloney-Schwartz.
On her Instagram Story, Brittany explained that her 8-month-old son, Cruz, was unable to attend the event due to "a cold" and instead stayed home with dad Jax Taylor.
Some of the friends shared adorable photos of their kids, who frequently go on playdates, playing together at the event, while Stassi shared the present Lala got for Hartford: her first pair of hoop earrings.
"Some birthday fun went down today," Stassi captioned a photo, which featured the birthday girl, who was born on Jan. 7 last year, dressed in an adorable tulle-covered dress and Mary Janes.
Another image shows Stassi and husband Beau Clark looking like proud parents as they watch Hartford walk toward the camera.
The former Bravo star also gave a behind-the-scenes look at all of the adorable little decorations for her daughter's special day, which included a gallery wall full of photos of Hartford, wrapping paper with images of her on it for the presents, and a deer birthday cake.
In between all of the festivities, Stassi also shared a sweet image of herself kissing her husband and congratulating them on being parents.
"Okay but it's a celebration for us too," she captioned the pic. "One year down as parents."
On Hartford's actual birthday, Stassi penned an emotional Instagram post to her "darling girl," calling her "the most spunky, determined, curious, bossy, bright, funny, demanding, friendly, dramatic, confident, independent, thoughtful, sweet blue-eyed baby."
She continued, "Beaut's got main character energy for days...and she's given me the best year of my life."