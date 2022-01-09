Minka Kelly Shares Her First Pic of Trevor Noah From Their "Holiday of a Lifetime" in South Africa

Watch : Trevor Noah GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2021 Emmys

It may not have been Friday night, but Minka Kelly shed some light on her relationship with Trevor Noah.

The actress posted on her Instagram page her first-ever photo showing the Daily Show host on Sunday, Jan. 9, more than a week after he posted his own first pic of her. Both images were taken during their recent visit to his home country, South Africa, where they vacationed with friends.

"Take a trip to South Africa. Find friends like these. Have the holiday of a lifetime. Thank you, Mzansi [prayer emoji] [red heart emoji]" Minka captioned her pic, referring to a nickname for South Africa. The photo, a selfie taken by Trevor, shows the two having drinks with pals on a luxury boat.

Local radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda regrammed the pic, writing, "Makota," which means "bride," "newlywed" or "daughter-in-law."

Other guests also shared group pics from their travels with Trevor and the Friday Night Lights star, as well as a video of the couple dancing.