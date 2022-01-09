Dylan Minnette Defends Himself After "Underdressing" to Scream Red Carpet Event

Dylan Minnette is sharing the (13) reasons why he wasn't actually underdressed at an event promoting the upcoming Scream film
On Saturday, Jan. 8, the 25-year-old actor took to Twitter to set the record straight after people online criticized his fashion choices at the recent Los Angeles photo call for the fifth film in the series. Dylan wore a bright blue shirt, black jeans, and dress shoes, while co-stars Mason Gooding and Jack Quaid opted for suits at the event, which was toned down from a proper premiere amid COVID-19 concerns.
"To everyone absolutely demolishing me for 'underdressing' to the 'scream premiere red carpet'… it wasn't a premiere," Minnette tweeted. "Our premiere was (sadly) cancelled."
The actor assured his fans that, if the premiere hadn't been cancelled, he would've worn appropriate attire, adding, "Of course i would've dressed for the occasion of a premiere sillies!!"
He continued, "This was on a standard press junket day where there's no pressure on a dress code, and there was a group photo being taken midday with one photographer. i also had no idea there would be a red carpet."
One user commented, "Dude on the end didn't get the dress code memo huh."
While another added, "Dylan darling, what are those clothes ..." A third suggested that he fire his stylist.
But some fans defended the actor. One wrote to him, "Don't apologize!!!" to which he responded, "Oh i'm def not!"
He also tweeted, "Also, it was a sweater shirt, not a t-shirt, so [tongue face emoji]"
In the film, set for release on Jan. 14, Dylan plays Wes Hicks, the son of Sheriff Judy Hicks.
Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the movie is set 25 years after the events of the first Scream and stars some of its original cast, including Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell and David Arquette. It is also the first installment of the series to be produced after the death of director Wes Craven in 2015.
"I'm thoroughly excited and blown away by the directors," screenwriter Kevin Williamson said in November 2020. "They are going to make Wes proud."