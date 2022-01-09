Kate Middleton Looks Regal and Radiant in 40th Birthday Portraits

Watch : Kate Middleton Stuns in Throwback Dress From 10 Years Ago

Forty and fabulous!

In honor of Kate Middleton's 40th birthday this Sunday, Jan. 10, Kensington Palace has released three new portraits of the Duchess of Cambridge looking regal and more radiant than ever in three different Alexander McQueen dresses.

Photographer Paolo Rovers shot the photos at Kew Gardens in London last November and they will enter the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery, of which Kate is Patron.

In one picture, Prince William's wife and mother of Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6 and Prince Louis, 3, wears a one-shoulder, ruffled red dress with pockets and diamond earrings from Queen Elizabeth II's collection. In another photo, Kate sports a white ruffled dress and diamond and pearl drop earrings that belonged to the late Princess Diana. A third image shows her wearing an off-the-shoulder white dress with side ties. In all three pics, the duchess' hair is styled in breezy waves.