Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Responds to People "Annoyed" By Her Personality

Chrishell Stause isn't taking her on-screen persona too seriously.
In a candid moment online on Saturday, Jan. 8, the Selling Sunset star, 40, generally responded to people who watch and "get annoyed by my personality" on the show, tweeting, "Honestly, same."
The real estate agent and reality star explained that she believed her on-screen persona was created in part from her previous acting experiences. "I think years of auditioning clicks a weird part of my brain when speaking to camera to be "ON,'" Chrishell admitted. "I am working on it. Lol. But girl just relax."
She dryly added, "By the time we're cancelled I'll get it."
After her post, support quickly flooded in from the show's fanbase—including Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan and YouTube makeup artist Manny Mua—who were not putting up with one single second of Chrishell's negative self-talk.
"I take it as a personal attack when someone insults the queen," one fan wrote. "@Chrishell7 , you have anything but an ‘annoying personality.' you're one of the kindest, most driven, inspiring, and professional people to exist. i'm so proud & grateful to look up to you & thankful you exist."
Chrishell replied, "You're so sweet-thank you! I wasn't meaning to make people feel like I need defending. Was just laughing at how annoyed I get at myself when watching so I get it. That's all."
In the last year alone, the real estate agent has had to put her fair share of Internet trolls in their place. In December, Chrishell shared a DM she received from a hater who claimed that she couldn't "accomplish anything without a man" on her Instagram Story.
"It would seem I am not the miserable one here," Chrishell stated. "When you are an agent on tv you end up getting so much business you have to refer it out to others Bc there is only so much time in a day. The days of getting more listings because of rank in the office are long gone."
She concluded the post by adding, "But please take a breathe [sic] and have a great day! Thanks for watching!!!!"