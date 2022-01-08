Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Responds to People "Annoyed" By Her Personality

Watch : Chrishell Stause CLAPS BACK at Troll Who Discredits Her Work

Chrishell Stause isn't taking her on-screen persona too seriously.

In a candid moment online on Saturday, Jan. 8, the Selling Sunset star, 40, generally responded to people who watch and "get annoyed by my personality" on the show, tweeting, "Honestly, same."

The real estate agent and reality star explained that she believed her on-screen persona was created in part from her previous acting experiences. "I think years of auditioning clicks a weird part of my brain when speaking to camera to be "ON,'" Chrishell admitted. "I am working on it. Lol. But girl just relax."

She dryly added, "By the time we're cancelled I'll get it."

After her post, support quickly flooded in from the show's fanbase—including Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan and YouTube makeup artist Manny Mua—who were not putting up with one single second of Chrishell's negative self-talk.

"I take it as a personal attack when someone insults the queen," one fan wrote. "@Chrishell7 , you have anything but an ‘annoying personality.' you're one of the kindest, most driven, inspiring, and professional people to exist. i'm so proud & grateful to look up to you & thankful you exist."