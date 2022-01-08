Adele Is Red Hot and Channels Snow White in "Oh My God" Video Promo Pic

Adele's latest Instagram post will make you say, "Oh my god."
On Saturday, Jan. 8, the Grammy award-winning singer, 33, ramped up the excitement for her upcoming music video for her new single by sharing a gorgeous Snow White-inspired photo from set.
The stunning image features Adele looking every bit the fairest of them all as she casually sits in a vibrant red ballgown with an apple in hand. She completed the fairytale look with a bold red lipstick and matching silver teardrop necklace, rings, and earrings.
"Oh My God" is a track from Adele's fourth studio album, 30, which was released in November and details her journey of love, loss, and acceptance after her 2019 divorce from husband Simon Konecki. Since their split, the singer has gone on to date sports agent Rich Paul.
Immediately after posting the photo online, Adele's fans quickly flooded the comments to compliment their "queen," with one writing, "you look STUNNING!!"
Another added, "It's giving wisteria lane reboot vibes."
This is the second sneak peek Adele has shared from her upcoming music video thus far. Two days earlier, a black-and-white teaser video for the song was posted on her Instagram.
In the clip, Adele's silhouette can be seen backlit by a circle of lights. As the spotlight slowly rises on her, she can be seen wearing a floor-length gown and just getting ready to sing when video abruptly cuts off, leaving her fans desperate for more.
"Feeling ready for 2022," she captioned the clip. "There's so much coming, I'm excited for you all to see it."
It'll be a busy month for the "Easy On Me" singer. Not only is she dropping her new video, but Adele is also set to kick-start her Las Vegas residency, titled Weekends With Adele, less than two weeks later.
Starting on Jan. 21, the singer will perform twice each weekend at Caesars Palace until Apr. 18. Tickets to see the "Rolling in the Deep" singer perform in person were released in December and quickly sold out.