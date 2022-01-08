Gabrielle Union Dishes on Bring It On Scenes That Didn't Make the Cut

Some of the footage Union showed is included in the most recent official Bring It On trailer, posted on YouTube in 2011. And while the actress just recently brought attention to the changes, The A.V. Club reported in 2016 that the movie's original trailer features deleted scenes from Bring It On that included more training sessions with the Clovers squad and a love interest for Union's character.

In interviews, Union has usually praised Bring It On, one of her breakout roles, and has even paid tribute to her character with daughter Kaavia James.

Despite having some of her scenes not included in the film, the actress did have a say in how Isis was ultimately portrayed onscreen. In 2020, she told Vogue she thought her character was initially written "like a bad stereotype."

"There was a line in the original script that was like, 'Meow! Me-gonna-ow you! My nails are long, sharp, and ready to slash!'...Huh? And that girl ends up at U.C. Berkeley? How did girls from Compton talk in their minds? How about we make her a very clear leader where her path to cheer justice is done with more class and dignity but also justifiable anger. She doesn't need to speak in made-up, Blaxploitation dialogue."

Union told the magazine that she and director Peyton Reed ended up rewriting her character's lines.