How Kanye "Ye" West Really Feels About His New "Muse" Julia Fox

While Kanye "Ye" West considers Julia Fox his new muse, their romantic relationship is not serious.
The rap artist and designer, who has been in divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian for the past 11 months, and the Uncut Gems actress had their first date over the New Year's holiday, in Miami. Days later, they headed to New York City, where they watched a Broadway play and had dinner together, during which Ye, 44, had a professional photographer take pics of her. He later surprised Julia, 31, with a fashion photo shoot at a hotel. Pics of the two, including one showing them making out, were featured in an Interview magazine spread.
But despite the steamy session, a source close to Ye said that the rap star has "expressed it's not serious" between him and Julia, adding, "He's not looking for anything right now and is really focused on his business."
Julia is on the same page when it comes to Ye. A source close to the actress told E! News, "She's having fun and taking it day by day, but being a mom to her son is her number one priority." Julia has a 12-month-old son from a previous relationship.
"Kanye and Julia hit it off from the very first interaction they had," the source close to Ye told E! News. "He truly loved her energy and passionate personality and knew she would be a perfect person to bounce creative ideas off of. He thinks she has refreshing energy and they are having a lot of fun. Kanye is always working on something creative and Julia is definitely his latest muse. He had a vision for her and that's what inspired their date. He was bouncing off all these plans for his ideas, and she happily gave in and obliged."
Julia appears to be playing a role in Ye's life that his ex Kim originated. In 2015, Ye told Style.com that the reality star, whose fashion changed following the start of their relationship, "was always my muse."
Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Ye, with whom she shares four children, in February 2021 after six years of marriage. Months later, Ye briefly dated supermodel Irina Shayk and also sparked romance rumors with another model, Vinetria, and also hung out with Puerto Rican artist Audri Nix before his romance with Julia was made public. Meanwhile, Kim has been dating Pete Davidson for the past few months. She and the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian recently vacationed together in the Bahamas.
Despite both Ye and Kim dating other people, the rap artist has "not given up on Kim," another source told E! News earlier this week.
"She's the only one in his heart and he believes they are soulmates and will end up back together," the insider said. "The other women that he is spending time with are a distraction. He likes the attention that he's getting from them, but that's all it is."