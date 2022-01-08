E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Sadie Robertson Says She Got Flurona and Rats Invaded Her Home

Happy New Year? A week after the start of 2022, Duck Dynasty Sadie Robertson revealed she underwent a health scare and a home infestation that makes Ratatouille “hit different now."

For Sadie Robertson, 2022 hasn't been all that it's quacked up to be.

On Friday, Jan. 7, the Duck Dynasty star and author, 24, posted on Instagram a cute clip of her daughter, Honey James, and husband Christian Huff smiling and playing together. 

The post's caption, however, wasn't as adorable as its image. Sadie announced that since the start of the year, she came down with "flurona," a combination of coronavirus and the flu, and also discovered that rats had settled in her family's home while they were away. 

"Tbh the start to this year has been quite interesting!" Sadie wrote. "It started off by me getting FLURONA (flu + covid) (yikes)." 

Sadie's illness comes just four months after her daughter Honey, who was born last May, was hospitalized for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). She later made a full recovery.

"It was really sad and a lot to walk through," Sadie told E! News in October. "but I'm very grateful we're on the other side."

After a difficult holiday trip, Sadie shared that her and the family were finally on their way home when they encountered yet another bump in the road.

"As we were on our way home from ATL we got a call that we have a couple of rats invading our home," she explained. "those little guys are doing some workkk."

While she added that the family is "thankful to be healthy now," they've been unable to return to their home due to the infestation and instead have found themselves "floating around trying to make the most" of their situation.

"It's day 4 of not being able to get [the rats] and being out of our house. It's disgusting," she said. "And we are exhausted from getting over sickness and being out of our home."

However, no matter how difficult the current situation, Sadie was able to find a bit of humor in it too, ending her post by adding, "P.s. I'm sad to say ratatouille the movie hits different now."

