Sinéad O'Connor's Son Shane Dead at 17 After Being Reported Missing

Sinéad O'Connor is mourning the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane, who died after being reported missing following his admission to an Irish hospital.

The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer announced the passing of the teenager, the second youngest of her four children, on Twitter, adding that he was recently on suicide watch. The cause of his death was not disclosed.

"My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," Sinéad wrote on Friday, Jan 7. "May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."

Dublin police had said that the singer's son was last seen in the city on Thursday, Jan. 6. On Saturday, Jan. 8, they confirmed his death, saying in a statement to DublinLive and other outlets, "Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, 7th January 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O'Connor, 17 years, has been stood down."