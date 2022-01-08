How Jennifer Lopez Is Supporting "Amazing" Ben Affleck's Latest Movie

Love me tender!
Once again proving she is Ben Affleck's biggest fan, Jennifer Lopez promoted her boyfriend's latest film project on her Instagram Stories on Friday, Jan. 7.
Unpacking a media box for the Amazon Prime Video's The Tender Bar, the 52-year-old superstar is heard calling the gift "adorable" and "awesome" as she rummages through its contents.
"This is awesome, thank you Tender Bar," Jennifer gushed.
Packed inside the stylish box was a note to J.Lo, the book the movie was based on, cans of Blue Point Toasted Lager beer which is seen in the film and more. The "Let's Get Loud" singer particularly liked the mini bowling lane that was included.
"There is a great scene with Ben and the little boy in a bowling alley," Jennifer explained as she held up the replica. "Ben plays his uncle and they are both amazing in the movie."
The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney, tells the story of a fatherless boy who bonds with his bartending uncle and the pub's patrons. The film is an adaptation of the 2005 memoir of the same name by J. R. Moehringer.
"If you haven't seen it, you should," Jennifer added.
On Dec. 12, the Marry Me star accompanied her Oscar-winning boyfriend to his film's premiere in Los Angeles. Jennifer dazzled in a plunging chiffon dress from Elie Saab's Fall 2021 Couture collection, while Ben kept his look classic wearing a kept things simple in a black three-piece suit with a long jacket.
Although the reunited couple walked the red carpet together, Ben managed to avoid a question about his relationship. The crafty move came after E! News casually mentioned how nice it must be for Jennifer to support him at the premiere.
"Listen, you know, when you're the president of a studio, you come to the premieres. I think that's appropriate," the 49-year-old began. "Jenn Salke runs Amazon. I'm glad she's here. I'm so pleased she's supporting us."
Ben flashed a big smile after delivering the clever response about that Jennifer, AKA the head of Amazon Studios, which is responsible for his new film.
While he skirted the girlfriend topic, the Argo director (who shares children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, did manage to explain why The Tender Bar was such a "meaningful" film to him.
"It's about the importance and power of parenting kids, and fatherhood and family, whatever that looks like," he told E! News on the carpet. "It's not about perfect people doing things perfect, it's about a lot of people with a lot of struggles trying to go through things but who understand and want to provide that basic love and support to this young guy."
Ben and Jennifer, who were Hollywood's hottest couple from 2002 to 2004, rekindled their romance this past spring, almost two decades after ending their engagement.
Bennifer 2.0 became Instagram official in July and the two have been nearly inseparable since.