Jumpstart Your New Year’s Goals With These Amazon Picks From Kandi Burruss

If there's anyone to turn to for insights on goal setting, it's Kandi Burruss. She is always working hard, trying new things, and setting goals for herself. Starting 2022, Kandi said that she is all about having a "healthier lifestyle" this year, per her recent Amazon Live session.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member shared her favorite products to jumpstart your fitness journey. She revealed her insights for organizing your schedule and your kitchen. If you want to make the most of this year, Kandi's fitness, health, kitchen, beauty, and organizational picks are the products you need to jumpstart your success.
Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-In, Sleep and Swim Tracking, Black/Carbon, One Size (S and L Bands Included)
"Is one of your resolutions to get into shape, get fit, be more healthy? We all need to be more healthy. Get fit for 2022 because we wanna be fine for the summer time. This has a smartwatch. The smartwatch is so helpful when you are trying to really get fit. It watches your steps, it helps you with your heart rate, and it tells you so many things. It's one of the best smart watches of all time. If you thought about getting one of these, just get one now."
Bala Bangles- Set of 2 (1lb or 2lbs)- Adjustable Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights for Yoga, Dance, Barre, Pilates, Cardio, Aerobics, Walking
"This is something I truly like. These are wrist weights. Have you tried those? Listen, my mom wakes up and does arm exercises. You know how we always complain about our arms. Keep these on even when you're just walking or for exercising. You can use these on your ankles as well. You can adjust them to be from 1 pound to 2 pounds. They are a great workout, especially since people are not really into going to the gym right now. People don't want to be around as many people these days. These are great if you don't necessarily want to go to a public gym. These are a must-have."
There are 9 colors to choose from. These weights have 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Renoj Exercise Workout Bands, Resistance Bands for Women, 3 Levels Booty Bands for Legs and Butt
"These, oh my goodness. These are workout bands. These will have you sweating, OK? You don't always need large weights to workouts that will help tone and tighten your muscles. These come in a nice little bag and there bands with different intensities. There's nothing like a good resistance band to get toned and to get that sweat going. These seem simple, but they are not easy. They are perfect workout accessory because they're small and light. One with you. You can keep them at home. You can travel with them. They are just perfection."
There are three different color sets to choose from. These resistance bands have 21,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Infusion Pro 32 oz Infuser Water Bottle With Fruit Infuser
"Some people hate plain water. Some people love water infused with fruit. If you're one of those people, this is the perfect water bottle for you. It's great for on-the-go. It's healthy. It's what you need for 2022. It's good because it separates the fruit from the water so you don't have to get all the bits from the fruit in the water. You just get the juices and the fruit taste."
This water bottle comes in six colors and it has 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Renpho Bluetooth Body Fat Scale, Digital Weight Scale Bathroom Smart Body Composition Analyzer Wireless BMI Compact Scale Health Monitor with Smartphone APP
"Here's another one that I love. This is a smart scale. This gives you a lot of information besides just how much you weigh. I need a scale. I love having a good scale. This is something that works for me. You can sync it with a smartwatch."
This scale 12,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Trideer Extra Thick Yoga Ball Exercise Ball, 5 Sizes
"How many of you guys have an exercise ball at home? I'm tell you that you will love it. It is heavy duty, anti-burst, non-slip, durable, and safe. It is perfection for a workout at home. The pandemic showed us that you need to have these simple, everyday workout items at your home. You can do all kinds of exercises with this. It's great for building those abs. I'm telling you, it will help you tighten up."
There are a few sizes and colors to choose from. This ball has 15,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra
"This has nice, little padding in it. This right here is a great yoga top or a form fitting top. This is smooth with no lines and it holds you in great. That is an awesome item."
The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher also recommends this sports bra. It has 33,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zaful Women's Fashion Long Sleeve Lapel Half Zip Plain Faux Fur Sweatshirt
"It's very cute. It's great for working out, if you want to run without something too heavy it keeps you warm. I like it and you can wear it outside of working out."
There are 22 colors and patterns to choose from. The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher also has this soft pullover.
3 Pack Womens Leggings-No See-Through High Waisted Tummy Control
"You get three in a pack. These are some great leggings. Just buy them all. These are perfect and easy. I wear them with other things aside from workout clothes."
Amazon has a few many three-packs to choose from with different color combinations. This best-selling set has 18,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Umyogo Women’s Running Shoes Non Slip
"We all need a great sneaker, right? Look at those. They are so fly. Those are the sneakers you're gonna put on when you work out and people are gonna say 'Where did you get those?' They are very comfortable and great for working out. Get you a pair, OK?"
These sneakers have 39,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are 17 colors to choose from.
Airacker Ankle Athletic Running Socks Cushioned Breathable Low Cut- 6 Pairs
"I always like low-cut socks. I always order my socks off of Amazon. Here's a pair that are great for workouts. They're breathable. There are six pairs in a pack. You need to get rid of those old socks that look dingy and have holes in them. These keep your feet dry. For all of you have sweaty feet, these are perfect for you."
These socks come in black, grey, and white and they have 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Gym People Men’s Fleece Joggers Pants With Deep Pockets
"Joggers straight from She by Sheree.... I'm just kidding, but these are joggers are for men. Well, I don't like to put gender on things these days. These pants are for everybody. I wear a lot of [husband] Todd [Tucker]'s stuff. These joggers are dope. They have a nice amount of slack and they have pockets. These are perfection, people."
These essential sweatpants are available in six colors with sizes ranging from S to 3X. They have 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Real Essentials Store 5 Pack Men's Dry-Fit Sweat Resistant Active Athletic Performance Shorts
"Don't you love seeing men work out in these shorts? There's nothing like this. I'm telling you. I love them. They come in all colors too. It's a five-pack. You get all of these colors in one pack. How could you not? I need y'all to get those, for real. It doesn't make sense not to buy these. They are a great buy, OK?"
There are many 5-packs to choose from with different color combinations. These shorts have 24,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
2022 Weekly & Monthly Planner with Calendar Stickers
"For 2022, you need this weekly and monthly planner with a calendar and stickers. We need to plan in 2022. We need to make plans and then we need to take action. I'm old fashioned, so I still like to see plans actually written down. It has all the holidays in it and a yearly overview. You can put notes at the side of the pages. It's a nice leather-bound yearly planner. It's a great gift too."
This planner also comes in navy, grey, and pink. It has 7,500+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Daily Positivity Journal For Happiness, Wellness, Mindfulness & Self Care
"Here's another one. I'm a journal-er. I like to journal. There are four sections: self-assessment, 30-day reflection, habits tracker, and the daily journal. I think it's so cool. It's fun and it's helpful for you to get your thoughts and emotions out. It helps you to really express yourself. You can assess what you did wrong and what you can do better. I highly recommend getting a journal and this is the best one."
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
"This softens, deep cleanses, and nourishes. It's excellent for the skin. This is awesome."
The cleansing balm has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's also available in a rose scent. JoJo Fletcher uses this cleansing balm too.
NuFACE Petite Facial Toning Device + Hydrating Skin Care
"I don't want to start talking about my age, but I am in my forties, OK? So, this is my time where I really gotta start working on keeping this face from dropping. This device comes with a gel primer. Use this to help tone, keep those cheeks up, building collagen, and to keep a youthful look. I'm working on my neck right now."
This is another recommendation that Kandi and JoJo Fletcher have in common. It has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hamilton Beach Personal Blender for Shakes and Smoothies with BPA-Free Portable 14oz Travel Jars, 14 oz
"I absolutely love this personal blender. We don't need a big blender to just make one smoothie to walk out the door, right? This one right here is just really cool. You can make your drinks in here. It has a lock. It's easy to take out and go. You can drink out of this. Boom. I personally love this thing. I bought some for my friends a while back."
This also comes in blue, red, and white and it's a best-seller with 13,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cosori Air Fryer Max XL
"Now this one is a big one, but we all need air fryers now. We're trying to get fine for the summer time. In 2022, if you do not have an air fryer, you need one. It comes with a cookbook full of recipes that are healthy. That's the thing that's important. We want to be healthy, keeping our health and our fitness up."
JoJo Fletcher uses this same air fryer all the time. It has 60,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24pc Borosilicate Glass Storage Containers with Lids
"I love these containers. The reason I love these is because you can clearly see what's inside of them. You don't have to open them to see what's inside. The glass ones keep everything fresh. You don't have to worry about labeling them since they're clear. It's a 24-piece set with the lids. This is my favorite thing on the list because I cook. I would suggest that you get this selection. It's the best!"
Kandi isn't the only one who enjoys this set. It is a number one new release on Amazon
