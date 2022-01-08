From Audrey Hepburn to Elvis Presley: See All the Hollywood Icons Getting the Biopic Treatment

Watch : Nicole Kidman & Javier Bardem Talk "Being the Ricardos"

Hollywood can't help falling in love, singin' in the rain and having breakfast at Tiffany's.

Sure, it's the age of Marvel madness (from WandaVision to Hawkeye) and 2000s reboots and reunions galore (looking at you, Gossip Girl, Gilmore Girls, Friends and Sex and the City).

But your favorite celebs are also turning their attention to the Golden Age of Hollywood as their next source of inspiration, shining a spotlight on musical and movie legends. So, if you feel like everyone is suddenly playing late icons of the 1950s, 60s, 70s and 80s, you're right.

Singing sensations including Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin and Elvis Presley are getting a movie makeover, played by Naomi Ackie, Jennifer Hudson and Austin Butler, respectively.

Tom Holland and Chris Evans are both jumping from their Marvel-ous superhero roles and landing in the past, playing movie musical pioneers Fred Astaire and, reportedly, Gene Kelly.

As for Nicole Kidman and Rooney Mara, they've each taken the opportunity to reimagine a late leading lady. Nicole just revealed her portrayal as Lucille Ball on Being the Ricardos with Javier Bardem, while news broke that Rooney will reportedly play beloved EGOT winner Audrey Hepburn.