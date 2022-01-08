Julia Fox Reacts to Being Called "Doper Than Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Combined"

Make no sudden moves—it looks like Julia Fox is quickly becoming the new It Girl.
Although we're only days into the new year, 2022 has already been quite the wild ride for the Uncut Gems star. Soon after sparking romance rumors with Kanye "Ye" West, Julia created an Internet frenzy this week when she confirmed that the couple are indeed dating via a PDA-packed photo shoot in Interview. Needless to say, the 31-year-old actress has been making headlines ever since.
So, how does she feel about all this new attention? In an article published by New York magazine's The Cut on Friday, Julia said, "I mean, it's all just happening so quickly."
"I'm going with the universe and the flow and seeing where it takes me," she said, before noting, "where it takes all of us."
While Julia did not speak more about Ye in her latest profile, she did have some thoughts when her longtime friend and writer Cat Marnell described her as "doper than Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West combined" to The Cut.
"She's a legitimate sorceress. She's the Michael Jordan of vixens … She's devastating, like a hurricane," Cat told the publication. "If she became a legit 'Minivan majority'-known household name, as is happening right now … it will be the greatest thing to ever happen in my lifetime. I f--king love that bad bitch. Julia Fox is a Camille Paglia wet dream."
Hours after the story made its way online, Julia shared a screenshot of it on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "ILY @CAT_MARNELL FOR ALWAYS BELIEVING IN ME!!!!"
That same day, Julia also re-shared several Instagram Stories posts that featured photos from her shoot with Ye.
News of Julia's budding romance with Ye, 44, comes shortly after the "Hurricane" rapper publicly urged his estranged wife Kim, who is currently dating Pete, to "run right back to me" during a concert in December.
The No Sudden Move actress previously shared with Interview magazine that she and Ye had "an instant connection" after meeting in Miami on New Year's Eve. "His energy is so fun to be around," she recalled. "He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."
According to Julia, they "decided to keep the energy going" with a date to see Broadway's Slave Play in New York City. To her surprise, Ye had also set her up with a photo shoot and "an entire hotel suite full of clothes."
"It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment," she remembered. "I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!"
Only time will tell where Julia and Ye will go next. As she put it, "Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride."