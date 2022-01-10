Ulta Skincare Deals Starting at $3: Save 50% On Dr. Brandt, Florence by Mills, StriVectin & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If one of your 2022 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your skincare routine and actually stick to it thanks to Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Event is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop, so if something strikes your interest, add it to your cart ASAP.
You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.
Today, you can get major deals (starting at $3) on products from Dr. Brandt, Florence by Mills, StriVectin, and Fourth Ray Beauty.
StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS
This iconic tightening neck cream just got even better. It's formulated with a Synergistic Brightening Complex and redesigned to accommodate the unique skin of the décolleté. Use this on a regular basis to get tighter, liften skin with a decrease in lines/wrinkles. This also evens out skin tone.
If you look down at your phone or computer a lot, it accelerates the appearance of lines on the neck. Incorporating this cream into your routine is an absolute necessity. An Ulta customer called this the "Best Neck Cream EVER," elaborating, "This stuff works INSTANTLY!!! I swear it's better than having cosmetic procedures done to tighten the neck… which is what I was initially planning until I came across this cream. After reading the reviews and trying a sample for about a week I noticed a definite change ASAP… WELL WORTH THE COST…. A little goes a long way so it'll last for a while too!"
Another said, "I can't explain how this works, but the improvement is obvious. I have noticed so much laxity in my neck this last couple of years as I have gotten closer to menopause, and I've tried many products from Ulta to try to counteract it. This is the only one that has shown a noticeable difference in sagginess."
Dr. Brandt Needles No More No More Baggage
Immediately minimize the look of under-eye bags, puffiness and dark circles. This product restores a smoother-looking, youthful eye contour to your eye area and it protects against damage-causing irritants and pollutants. In just 5 minutes you'll notice a difference and with a week of continual use, you'll see a major improvement.
"I'm 53. I have been using this product for 3 years. At this point I can not live without! I have given to family and friends and now they're hooked," a shopper said. Another wrote, "No question about it I will be a faithful buyer of item. I have very visible bags under my eyes. I have allergies and I'm 72 yrs old so the bags are not attractive. I feel very confident of myself after using no more baggage."
Florence by Mills Swimming Under the Eyes Gel Pads
Florence by Mills was created by Millie Bobby Brown. These hydrating, brightening under eye patches are shaped like little whales. You will feel re-energized and moisturized when you use these. They soothe the skin, de-puff, and combat dull skin.
These have a loyal following with 1,000+ five-star Ulta reviews, with one shopper sharing that these work "like fillers for an evening out," explaining, "I use these before going out. They de-puff my eyes and get rid of the hollowness temporarily. They feel like they don't have much product on them but whatever is on there really does the trick for me!"
Someone else shared, "These are the absolute besttt things ever They make you feel renewed and fresh and they are absolutely ADORABLE."
Fourth Ray Beauty Raydiate Vitamin C Elixir
Boost radiance, even out skin tone, and calm down irritated skin with the Fourth Ray Beauty Raydiate Vitamin C Elixir.
A shopper described this as "heaven in a bottle," explaining, "Makes my skin look amazing! And surprisingly helped clear my acne."
Fourth Ray Beauty Remedy Niacinamide Serum
This is just what you need to clarify, balance, and refine your skin. This serum works wonders on all skin types to boost your overall skin health and provide ample hydration.
Fourth Ray Beauty Rainfall 2% Hyaluronic Acid Serum
If you're hoping for a more youthful-looking complexion, use this serum to hydrate and plump your skin. It's formulated with Hyaluronic Acid, which is known to deeply quench skin with vital hydration by attracting and binding water within the skin surface.
"I'm saying that this product is a holy grail for me because it left my skin moisturized. I bought this back in January and I didn't want to give it a review until I saw what it did to my face. Now everyone's face has different textures and different skin overall. For me I have sensitive dry skin. When I started using this I had a few pimples. This product cleared it up. I did give the ordinary one a try and it broke me out instantly. This will be a forever repurchase," a loyal customer said.
Fourth Ray Beauty Avocado + Aloe Double Shot Serum
Restore, nourish, and hydrate your skin with the Fourth Ray Beauty Avocado + Aloe Double Shot Serum.
An Ulta shopper said, "BEST SERUM I'VE USED IN A LONG TIME. I am a skincare junkie...and I move from one to the next product once I find out it's not all it's cracked up to be. This aloe and avocado serum delivers the hydration my skin craves. It's not sticky, doesn't smell bad, and leaves my skin smooth as can be. I am extremely impressed with this product and will continue to use it. It is very rare for me to find a product that I want to stick with--but this is one of them!"
Fourth Ray Beauty Cactus Hydrating Serum Boost
Give your dehydrated skin the instant moisture boost it's craving with an ultra-moisturizing shot of Fourth Ray Beauty's Cactus Hydrating Serum Boost. This formula is rich in Vitamins A, C, and D.
"The price is low on this, so I wasn't really expecting much, but holy wow!! Super moisturizing and not oily or sticky," a shopper shared.
Fourth Ray Beauty Pineapple Refining Serum Boost
Clarify and smooth dull, lackluster skin with Fourth Ray Beauty's Pineapple Refining Serum Boost. It refines pores, softens skin, and renews your complexion.
"I was expecting an OIL, which i was afraid due to me already having oily skin. Actually got a light weight oil that pair well face milk. Gives my skin a very natural subtle glow," a customer shared.
