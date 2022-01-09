E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

12 Sales It Girls Should Be Shopping Right Now

Give your wardrobe and home a refresh without breaking the bank!

By Emily Spain Jan 09, 2022 2:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleHomeShoppingShop With E!Shop FashionShop Home
E-Comm It Girl Sales

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

What pairs well with a Sunday morning? Saving big on clothes, beauty products and homegoods, of course!

Whether you're looking for new bedding, activewear, skincare essentials, furniture or candles, you can find them all on sale. This weekend, retailers like Anthropologie, West Elm, Abercrombie & Fitch, Ulta and Etsy are offering major savings across several categories!

Below, we rounded up 12 sales that you'll definitely want to check out if you're in the market for trending products for your home, wardrobe or beauty routines.

read
Save 50% During the Epic, Can't Miss Spanx End of Season Sale

Nordstrom Home Sale

Save up to 25% off select home goods at Nordstrom until 1/17! There is such an incredible selection of products on sale like Barefoot Dreams' In the Wild Throw Blanket (a celeb fave), Anecdote candles, Le Creuset cocottes and chic glassware.

Shop @
Nordstrom

FWRD

FWRD has the coolest curation of affordable and high-end designer brands. It's no wonder Kendall Jenner is their creative director! While there are tons of luxury pieces to choose from, we love scouring the site's sale section to save on trending styles from brands like Cotton Citizen, Isabel Marant and Stella McCartney.

Shop @
FWRD

Trending Stories

1

Sadie Robertson Says She Got Flurona and Rats Invaded Her Home

2

See Dakota Johnson’s Subtle Yet Chic Hairstyle Change

3

Josh Duhamel Is Engaged to Audra Mari and Fergie Offers Her Congrats

Shopbop

Score up to 70% off must-have denim, shoes, sweaters and more at Shopbop! Their sale section never disappoints. We're adding these classic Levi's to our cart!

Save Big @
Shopbop

Abercrombie & Fitch's Winter Sale

You really don't want to miss this one! For a limited time, score up to 50% off, plus take an extra 20% off almost everything at the fashion retailer. Whether you're looking for a winter coat or more basics, Abercrombie & Fitch's Winter Sale is where it's at. 

Shop @
Abercrombie & Fitch

West Elm

Who can pass up a West Elm sale? Because we can't. Save up to 20% off on bedding and bath, up to 40% off in-stock furniture, plus up to 70% off select items!

Save @
West Elm

Etsy's January Sales Event

Save big on select home décorclothing, jewelry and more from artisans around the globe! If you've been on the hunt for something specific, you're bound to find it on Etsy.

Save @
Etsy

Ulta Love Your Skin Event

Until 1/22, Ulta is offering daily deals on all-star skincare products like Dermaflash, Elemis and Peach & Lily!

Save @
Ulta

American Eagle & Aerie

American Eagle is offering up to 60% off clearance and 20% off jeans and joggers, plus you can score 50% off sweaters, sweatshirts and other cold weather accessories at Aerie. 

Save @
American Eagle

Burrow's End of Year Sale

Use code: DONE21 to score 10% off orders up to $1,799, $200 off $1,800+, $225 off $2,000+, $250 off $2,200+, $300 off $2,500+ and $400 off $3,000+ at Burrow until the end of today.

Shop @
Burrow

Lululemon's We Made Too Much Section

The activewear retailer's We Made Too Much Section is one of our favorite things to explore over the weekend! You can score deals on current styles, and with your new fits, you'll feel motivated enough to restart your gym membership.

Save @
Lululemon

Anthropologie's Tag Sale

Although the annual Tag Sale is the main event at Anthropologie right now, you can also save on select candles and home fragrance products, 30% off games and puzzles, 30% off flannel sleepwear and up to 30% off tons of homegoods during the Home Refresh Event!

Shop @
Anthropologie

Sephora

Until 1/17, Sephora is offering daily deals on hero skincare products from brands like Sunday Riley, Kiehl's and fresh! While you're on the site, don't forget to check out the sale section! There's always tons of hidden gems.

Save @
Sephora

Ready to save more? Check out these 13 new additions to Lululemon's sale section!

Trending Stories

1

Sadie Robertson Says She Got Flurona and Rats Invaded Her Home

2

See Dakota Johnson’s Subtle Yet Chic Hairstyle Change

3

Josh Duhamel Is Engaged to Audra Mari and Fergie Offers Her Congrats

4

How Kate Middleton Is Preparing for Her Life as Queen

5

Kate Middleton Looks Regal and Radiant in 40th Birthday Portraits

Latest News

12 Sales It Girls Should Be Shopping Right Now

Class Is in Session: 17 Secrets About Zoey 101

Reach Your New Year’s Goals With These Amazon Picks From Kandi Burruss

Ulta Skincare Deals Starting at $14: Save 50% On Sunday Riley & Fresh

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Remember When Fiji Girl Photobombed Everyone at the Golden Globes?

How Kate Middleton Is Preparing for Her Life as Queen