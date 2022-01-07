See Who Was Named Forbes’ Top-Earning TikTok Stars of 2021

Who says TikTok can't be a full-time job?
On Friday, Jan. 7, Forbes unveiled the seven top-earning creators on TikTok and just how much each has made in the past year alone. Spoiler alert: It's a lot.
According to Forbes' estimate, the beloved video-sharing app's top seven creators, who are all under the age of 25, "collectively earned $55.5 million," with the majority of their money coming from sponsored content—which can go for anywhere between $100,000 to $500,000 per post—for companies including Amazon, Prada and Dunkin Donuts.
Forbes also noted that in the past year, the social media stars have begun expanding and diversifying their income to platforms outside of the app as well. That includes including film and television roles, book deals, concert performances and even creating their own production companies.
At the top of Forbes' list was Charli D'Amelio, who took home over $17.5 million dollars from the app and her other sources of income, including her and sister Dixie's Hulu series The D'Amelio Show, clothing brand Social Tourist and Snap show Charli Vs. Dixie.
Just behind Charli on the list in second place was her older sister Dixie D'Amelio, who raked in $10 million dollars.
In addition to her career on TikTok, Dixie has also released her own music and just last month performed at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball alongside BTS, Ed Sheeran and Lil Nas X.
With $8.5 million earned, third place on the list went to Addison Rae. In the past year alone, the 21-year-old not only posted videos on TikTok but also starred in her first film, He's All That, and signed a multicontract deal for future films with Netflix too.
Fourth place was a tie between two creators who each took home $5 million: Bella Poarch and Josh Richards. In addition to her in-app earnings, Bella signed with Warner Records, and her first single, "Build A B-tch," became a No. 1 hit on the Billboard charts, while Josh launched multiple joint ventures including a podcast called BFFs with Barstool Sports creator Dave Portnoy.
Tied for fifth place, Kris Collins and Avani Gregg each earned over $4.75 million for their hilarious and creative videos. While Kris expanded her video production to YouTube, Avani released her memoir, Backstory: My Life So Far, in September 2021.
Now, if you need us, we'll be uploading TikToks and hoping to go viral.