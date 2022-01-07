See Who Was Named Forbes’ Top-Earning TikTok Stars of 2021

Watch : TikTok's Highest Paid Stars: Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio & More

Who says TikTok can't be a full-time job?

On Friday, Jan. 7, Forbes unveiled the seven top-earning creators on TikTok and just how much each has made in the past year alone. Spoiler alert: It's a lot.

According to Forbes' estimate, the beloved video-sharing app's top seven creators, who are all under the age of 25, "collectively earned $55.5 million," with the majority of their money coming from sponsored content—which can go for anywhere between $100,000 to $500,000 per post—for companies including Amazon, Prada and Dunkin Donuts.

Forbes also noted that in the past year, the social media stars have begun expanding and diversifying their income to platforms outside of the app as well. That includes including film and television roles, book deals, concert performances and even creating their own production companies.

At the top of Forbes' list was Charli D'Amelio, who took home over $17.5 million dollars from the app and her other sources of income, including her and sister Dixie's Hulu series The D'Amelio Show, clothing brand Social Tourist and Snap show Charli Vs. Dixie.