Ulta Skincare Deals Starting at $14: Save 50% On Sunday Riley & Fresh

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If one of your 2022 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your skincare routine and actually stick to it thanks to Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Event is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop, so if something strikes your interest, add it to your cart ASAP.
You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.
Today, you can get major deals (starting at $14) on products from Sunday Riley, Fresh, and one surprise steal that hasn't been announced yet.
Fresh Soy Face Cleanser
This best-selling, pH-balanced face wash is actually a lightweight gel. It's formulated with amino-rich soy proteins that melt makeup and tone the skin, leaving it hydrated. If you're concerned about dryness, dullness, or uneven texture, this face wash combats all of that. it helps maintain elasticity, soothes irritated skin, and since the pH is close to the skin's natural level, it provides balance. This an effective cleanser that's formulated with clean ingredients that you can feel good about using.
It has 2,600+ five-star Ulta reviews, with one sharing, "This is hands down the most versatile facial cleanser I ever used. Leaves your skin glowing. Doesn't over dry or leave residue. Natural ingredients. What more could I ask for?" Another said, "Amazing!!! This cleanser is honestly the best cleanser I have ever tried and I've tried a lot. It is strong enough to take off all makeup but mild and gentle enough to not sting my eyes. All cleansers sting but this one. It smells fabulous and leaves your skin soft and clean."
Sunday Riley Power Couple Mini Kit
This two-piece set has a $41 value, but you can get it for just $14, today only. Sunday Riley's Mini Power Couple Kit includes the brand's Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment and Luna Sleeping Night Oil. Good Genes exfoliates dull, pore-clogging dead skin cells to produce smooth, clear skin. The Luna Sleeping oil reduces the appearance of wrinkles and pores. It also improves texture and gets rid of dullness.
A shopper raved, "Wonderful product! Makes my skin feel so smooth and refreshed!" Another said, "This is amazing, it helped with my textured skin without any irritation. This will be forever in my skin care routine!!!"
If you're looking for more great beauty products, check out these sheet masks, peel off masks, light up masks, pimple patches, and other skincare treatments used by 15 stars including Kourtney Kardashian, Jessica Alba, Zendaya, and Porsha Williams.