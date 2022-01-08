Why You Should Be Afraid of Dory's Cult Leader Persona on Search Party

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Warning: Below features spoilers from the new season of Search Party.

It's the age of Dory, and you better get on board with it or face the consequences.

Over the course of Search Party's run, we've seen Dory, played by the brilliant Alia Shawkat, be an amateur private detective, a political volunteer, a cold-hearted killer and a kidnapping victim. So, for the fifth and final season, Dory is donning a new eccentric personality: A full-blown cult leader.

Following her near-death experience at the end of season four, Dory has awaken in a hospital with a new lease on life. This, of course, inspires good friends Drew (John Reynolds), Elliott (John Early) and Portia (Meredith Hagner) to have Dory institutionalized. Though Dory makes the most of her time inside, spreading her ideologies about life and death with the hospital's staff, she is forced to escape after the doctors refuse to discharge her.

Dory goes on to reunite with her friends, who are initially put off by her peace and love vibe. However, in typical Dory fashion, she is able to persuade the gang to sign onto her new mindset.