90 Day Fiancé's Stephanie Matto Reveals She Would "Love" to Gift a Fart Jar to This Celeb

Watch : Keanu Reeves Almost Wasn't Keanu Reeves

This will likely have Keanu Reeves saying, "Whoa," again.

90 Day Fiancé star and influencer Stephanie Matto, who for months has sold her farts in jars, says she would love to send a free sample to the actor.

"OK, so I've actually given this a lot of thought and the one person I would love to give a free fart jar to is Keanu Reeves," the YouTuber told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I'm just in love with him."

Last month, people caught wind of the current 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life star's stinky sales when she posted a TikTok video titled "Day in the life of a girl who sells her farts in a jar!"

But the Connecticut-based self-proclaimed "fartrepreneur," who charges a minimum of $500 a jar and claims to have made more than $200,000, was recently rushed to the hospital with what she thought were symptoms of a heart attack. It turned out to be excessive gas caused by her diet of beans, cheese, cabbage soup, protein muffins and shakes and eggs. She said doctors advised her to change her eating habits and take a gas suppressant.