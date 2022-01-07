Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Prove They're Still Going Strong With Doggy Date

The joyride continues!
Looks like the romance between Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger is as solid as ever as they were spotted out in Laguna Beach, Calif., for the first time in over a month, on Jan. 6.
After jogging together, the two were seen walking two big dogs. The Bridget Jones' Diary star kept her look sporty, with a black zip up jacket, dark camo-print leggings, orange sneakers and University Of Texas ball cap. Anstead, 42, wore a navy tee, black Nike shorts and black sneakers.
After their doggy date, the couple, who just spent their first holiday season together, headed to a Home Depot where they picked up a vacuum, according to an eyewitness.
Zellweger has been open about her love of canines, telling People in 2019 that she loves just chilling at home in L.A. with her two dogs. "If ever you've had a bad day, normalcy is pretty damn good," she said, noting "the dogs certainly help" keep her grounded. "Just little reminders of what's truly valuable."
The Celebrity IOU: Joyride co-host and the Oscar-winning actress, 52, first fell for each other while filming the Discovery+ docuseries, when Zellweger appeared as a guest star. Anstead later confirmed the romance on the Aug. 18 episode of E! News' Daily Pop.
"Everybody knows that Renée and I have become quite close because we kept it secret for a while and now, unfortunately, some pictures were taken and put out there," he explained. "But it was a real pleasure to work with her. She's a super pro and she can weld."
Fans weren't the only ones surprised at the unexpected coupling. Anstead's Joyride co-host Cristy Lee was taken aback by his relationship with Zellweger, who is set to star in and executive produce the new true-crime limited series The Thing About Pam.
"I mean, honestly I'm disappointed, because I thought her and I were going to start dating afterwards," Lee joked. "I was like, 'Wait, Ant, what?' But she was amazing. We worked on some awesome projects."
"The sparks that I saw flying were definitely the sparks with the welder and the grinder, pulling the roof off the Ford Bronco," she continued. "She just got right in there."
Their romance came almost nine months following the former Wheeler Dealers host split from ex-wife Christina Haack, with whom he shares 2-year-old son Hudson, and almost two years after Zellweger split from musician Doyle Bramhall III, who she dated for almost seven years.
Since going public with their love, the couple have been seen out on dates all over Orange County, Calif., and packing on the PDA in New Orleans.