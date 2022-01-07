Model Brooks Nader Shares "Scariest" Experience After Allegedly Being Tracked With Apple AirTag

Brooks Nader is cautioning others to be aware of their surroundings after what she calls the "scariest moment" involving an Apple AirTag, a wireless tracking device.

In a video shared to her Instagram Stories on Jan. 6, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model claimed that a stranger's button-sized product—designed to help users locate easily lost items such as keys—was used to track her location after it was slipped into her belongings during a recent night out in New York City.

According to Nader, she made the discovery when she was heading home and got a notification on her phone that someone had been tracking her movements.

"I was at a bar in Tribeca," she recalled. "I was at the bar and waiting on someone alone and had my coat on the chair behind me. It was crowded. Lots of people."

Nader, 25, said that she "didn't get any notifications" when she visited other bars with friends and only realized that her movements were being monitored later that night.