January 2022 Celeb Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Chloé Lukasiak & More

2022 is here, which means we are in a "new year, new books" state of mind. If you have a goal to read more this year, we are right there with you. And, if you're not sure where to start, you are not alone. You can take the guess work out of researching your next read and just take a recommendation from your favorite celebs instead.

This month, we are reading some great books that have been chosen by Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Katie Holmes, Becca Kufrin, Natalie Portman, Stephen Curry, Emma Roberts, Jenna Bush Hager, Chloé Lukasiak, and Emma Corrin.