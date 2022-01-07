The MixtapE! Presents The Weeknd, Maren Morris and More New Music Musts

Watch : Drake Withdraws From 2022 Grammy Awards

A New Year means time for a new playlist.

Artists from various genres are kicking off 2022 on all the right notes thanks to their latest music releases. For starters, Maren Morris is ready to begin a new era with the release of "Circles Around This Town."

"Once I got the demo back, I just knew that this was the first single," she said on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily. "This was the first chapter of what this era would be for me with the third record, and it just makes me feel good to listen to."