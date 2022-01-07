The MixtapE! Presents The Weeknd, Maren Morris and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
A New Year means time for a new playlist.
Artists from various genres are kicking off 2022 on all the right notes thanks to their latest music releases. For starters, Maren Morris is ready to begin a new era with the release of "Circles Around This Town."
"Once I got the demo back, I just knew that this was the first single," she said on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily. "This was the first chapter of what this era would be for me with the third record, and it just makes me feel good to listen to."
Music fans are also loving the sounds of The Weeknd's new album, as well as a new collaboration between Steve Aoki and Shaq. Yes, you read that right. Introducing your playlist for the weekend below.
The Weeknd—"Out of Time"
The Weeknd has officially dropped his latest album, Dawn FM, and while there are plenty of songs worth spotlighting, "Out of Time" is receiving rave reviews from fans. The Weeknd sings about pushing away a lover after trauma in his life. "Say I love you, girl, but I'm out of time / Say I'm there for you, but I'm out of time," he sings. "Say that I'll care for you, but I'm out of time / Said I'm too late to make you mine, out of time."
Maren Morris—"Circles Around This Town"
In what could be the most autobiographical song she's ever written, Maren kicks off 2022 with a personal track about her journey from Texas to Nashville nine years ago to become a songwriter. "I just decided to go for it," she said on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily, "and I felt like that was the smartest thing and the most emotional thing was just even though this song is super upbeat and jangly, it's really about keeping the gas pedal down on your dreams."
Steve Aoki & DJ Diesel (Shaq)—"Welcome to the Playhouse"
Combine a world-famous DJ and producer with a basketball legend and you're going to get one epic track. The new game-time anthem is the perfect song as sports fans prepare for Super Bowl weekend. "Working with Steve on ‘Welcome to the Playhouse' was a blast," Shaq shared. "We went back and forth for hours together in his studio and eventually ended up with one of my favorite DIESEL releases to date."
Maddie & Tae—"Strangers"
The award-winning country duo is offering a glimpse into their upcoming project, Through the Madness Vol. 1, with a new song that captures the feeling of a fated connection powerful enough to make life before love seems to disappear. "How were we ever strangers / seems crazy to me now," the ladies sing. "Haven't I known you forever / because the thought of the days without you and all your love have all but disappeared."
Walker Hayes—"Drinking Songs"
It's about to be a big 2022 for Walker! The country singer, who found huge success with his first No. 1 single "Fancy Like," is back with a new track from his upcoming album, Country Stuff. "‘Drinking Songs' is one of my favorites off the new album," Hunter shared. "I don't drink anymore but I still connect with how a song can get you through, just like a drink can for some people. We've all been in a bar full of people singing together, arms around each other. Plus, the lyrics and the beat just have a relatable quality to them that feels so country to me." Expect to hear the song when he hits the road for a tour later this month.
Lexi Jayde—"drunk text me"
The TikTok star continues to be the voice of Gen-Z in her latest track, which expresses the feelings of sadness after a breakup. "The song is so vulnerable and real and comes straight from my broken heart," Lexi shared. "I know there are so many people out there who can relate to this feeling and use this song to heal."
Teddy Swims—"911"
Looking for a genre-blurring banger for the New Year? Teddy may just have the song with his new track. "Gotta call 911, you can hit me up," he sings in the catchy chorus. "Cuz you know I'm the one whenever you need some." The song will give fans another reason to be excited for his anxiously awaited Tough Love EP, out Jan. 21.
Ben Rector—"Dream On"
Before the release of his new album, The Joy of Music, on March 11, Ben is giving fans a tease of his feel-good album with an inspiring new song. "When the world says you're crazy, just tell them they're wrong and dream on," he sings. More of this in 2022, please!
